Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLTE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of BLTE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,518. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $46.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

