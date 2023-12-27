BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $50.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BRBR opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

