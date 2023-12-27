Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,194 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.71. 2,328,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,669,634. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

