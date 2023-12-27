Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,268 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 327.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $3,385,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.03. 1,164,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.