Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,868 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $4,642,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,336,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,115,313. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

