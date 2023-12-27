Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 361 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,319,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of -675.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $45.18.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

