Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.02. 279,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

