Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.9% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.08. 750,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,590. The stock has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

