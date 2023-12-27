Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.17. 1,001,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.15.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.