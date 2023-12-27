Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

