Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 1,346,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,349. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

