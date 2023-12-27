Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Stryker by 7.1% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $519,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYK traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $297.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,048. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $241.47 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.88 and a 200-day moving average of $284.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

