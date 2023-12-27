Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. 338,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,646. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

