Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,446. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

