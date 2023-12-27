Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

