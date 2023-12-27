Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Stock Performance
DEO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
