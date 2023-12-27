Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LYB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. 440,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,045. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

