Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.50. The company had a trading volume of 942,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.38. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.