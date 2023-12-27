Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $222.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

