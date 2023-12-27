Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.46. The company had a trading volume of 330,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.79 and a 200 day moving average of $170.21. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

