Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. 5,232,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,293. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

