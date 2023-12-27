Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 98,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 17.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.16. 2,211,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,687. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

