Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. 647,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,287. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

