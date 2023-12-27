Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,828,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,501,043. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $411.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

