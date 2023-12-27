Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 330.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.45. The stock had a trading volume of 162,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.86. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

