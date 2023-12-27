Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.