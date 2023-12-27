Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.25. 395,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.36 and its 200-day moving average is $230.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $257.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.