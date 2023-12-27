Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 21,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.89. 523,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.