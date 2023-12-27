Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.11. 226,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,425. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.