Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,488,714 shares of company stock worth $543,747,320 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $423.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

