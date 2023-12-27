Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ROK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.49. 159,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,596. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.37 and its 200-day moving average is $297.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

