Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 119 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in RLI by 34.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in RLI during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.13. 60,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average of $134.39.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 17.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

