Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,967 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 112.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,603. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 75.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $789,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

