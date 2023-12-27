Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,018 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,666,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,777,316. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

