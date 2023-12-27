Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 209 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 1.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.64. 1,355,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,260. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.