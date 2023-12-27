Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVS. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.58. 1,328,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.