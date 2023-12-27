Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,412 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

BAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,534,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,421,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

