Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $917,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $97.57. 777,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,256. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

