Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.17. 228,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,887. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

