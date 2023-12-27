Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $165.34. 1,938,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,912. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.73. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.