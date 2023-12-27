Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $77.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

