Bioasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (CVE:BTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Bioasis Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397,050.00, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Bioasis Technologies Company Profile
Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bioasis Technologies
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.