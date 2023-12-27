BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.87. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

