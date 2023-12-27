Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.68

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 176077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.6752941 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.96%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

