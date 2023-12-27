Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.24

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.36. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 8,096,560 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BITF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Bitfarms Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 14.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 718,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 40,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.