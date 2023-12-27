Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.41. 1,301,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,025,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.18.

In other news, Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$60,108.00. In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 84,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$310,500.00. Also, Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$60,108.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,875 shares of company stock worth $1,987,547. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

