BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

BLK traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $811.60. 118,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,427. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $707.94 and a 200 day moving average of $695.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

