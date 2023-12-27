BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $812.34. 115,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $695.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.