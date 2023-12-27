BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lowered by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $806.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $707.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $695.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

