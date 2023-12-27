BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

MUA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 166,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,849. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

In other BlackRock MuniAssets Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

