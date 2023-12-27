Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68,560 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 47,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.